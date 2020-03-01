Heli-Skiing in March

Heli-Skiing in March & April

Prime Trips Available

Longer days, warmer temperatures, perfect lines. Make the best turns of your life through April.

Private Heli-Skiing

The Ultimate Experience

This is a rare opportunity to secure some of the most incredible trips of the season. Spaces have just opened up for Private Heli-Skiing at Valemount and the newly renovated Bobbie Burns.

Lines of Sight tour kicks off

Heli-Skiing in Virtual Reality

This season's tour has begun. Stop by the inflatable heli to watch Lines of Sight in Virtual Reality.

Zillmer Canyon Via Ferrata at CMH Cariboos

A Summer Like No Other

Explore CMH Cariboos

Wander through a land of colossal glaciers, claim your all-time climb, and kick back in the middle of nowhere in a place known by many, but visited by few.

Heli-Skiing Trip Types

Your Best Day Awaits

This is winter at its simple best. Nothing but you, some friends, a few thousand feet of potential energy, bottomless snow, and the realization you’re about to have the run of your life — again, and again, and again.

Where we play

Discover our 12 Lodges

Built with individual personalities ranging from rustic to regal, our lodges now include everything we’ve ever dreamed of.

Why Choose CMH?

50+ Years of Safety

Like everything we do, we worry about the details so you don’t have to worry at all.

Grizzly Ridge hike at CMH Bugaboos

Summer Adventures

Truly escape the crowds

Venture into the wilderness and choose from guided heli-access hiking, family-friendly adventures and adrenaline-fueled fun from zip lines and glacier treks to our sky-high via ferrata climbing routes.

